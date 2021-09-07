David Luiz breaks the silence and takes a stand on agreement with new club

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram

Amid yet another rumor that he would have hit with Salernitana, recently promoted to the Italian elite, defender David Luiz decided to break the silence and position himself. The player went to social networks and said that all this is just fake news.

“Every day a different fake news. Every day a different liar. Therefore, it’s up to us to choose what we want to believe”, fired the defender.

After the news that David Luiz would have hit with the Italian team, the defender posted on Instagram: “Every day a different fake news”. #Fans pic.twitter.com/mbZDTSQvCr — Matheus Leal (@matheusleal1) September 6, 2021

David Luiz has been without a club since leaving Arsenal and has had his name speculated on several teams in recent months. The defender is coveted by Flamengo, which remains optimistic about his hiring. However, it has not made any formal offer to the defender yet, which keeps the possible negotiation without a definition.

