Did you bet on accumulated Quina? Check out the lucky dozens of this Monday

THE quinine, contest 5651, can pay no less than BRL 5 million this Monday (the 6th) for those who hit the five dozen at night.

Are they:

09 – 37 – 50 – 52 – 64

In the last draw, held last Saturday (the 4th), no one got the five dozen right and, therefore, the prize accumulated.

Another 105 bettors scored the court (four points) and each took R$ 5,791.01.

In addition to them, 5,982 lucky ones made three right – the so-called suit – and won individual prizes of R$ 152.85.

Independence Lotofácil

Another mega-millionaire prize that will be raffled in the next few days is the Lotofácil da Independência, on September 11th. For this year, the estimated prize for whoever hits the dozens drawn by Caixa Econômica Federal reaches R$ 150 million.

Unlike other Caixa lotteries drawings, the Lotofácil da Independência does not accumulate. This means that the prize will be paid on the 11th anyway. If no one gets the 15 tens right, it goes to whoever gets 14, and so on.

The draw will take place at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo, from 8 pm on September 11th. The single bet costs R$2.50.

The bettor, if he wants, can choose to give a helping hand to luck and fill in more than 15 numbers on the wheel. You can choose up to 20 numbers on the ticket, but the price of the bet goes up from R$ 2.50 to 38,760.00.

Understand how sweepstakes work

