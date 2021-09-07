Diego Costa: fitness coach cites deadline for striker to ‘support full game’ at Galo – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético Diego Costa participates in training at the City of Rooster

One of the biggest signings in the history of Atlético, Diego Costa takes advantage of the 14-day period without games to improve the physical part and be important for the club in the sequence of the season, with games for the Campeonato Brasileiro and the cups of Brazil and Libertadores.

The striker arrived at the club in mid-August and, after just a week of training, debuted against Bragantino. The goal that guaranteed a 1-1 draw at Nabi Abi Chedid, in Bragança Paulista, came out of his feet. He hadn’t played since the end of last year, when he left Atlético de Madrid.

In the period without a club, Diego took care of the physical part on his own and got to Galo well. However, it still gains game rhythm. Atletico’s physical trainer, Cristiano Nunes cited the player’s ‘commitment’ to be at his peak and presented a deadline for the player to act for 90 minutes in a match.

“With the commitment shown by the athlete in his daily work routine, we hope, as he gets five, six official games, that he will reach a good form, capable of supporting a complete game in good condition. He has a lot to evolve. Diego still has a long way to go to get to the best shape,” he said in an interview with Itatiaia.

Keno in ‘best football’

The physical trainer also analyzed the situation of striker Keno, who has been gradually entering the games after recovering from injury. According to him, for the match against Fortaleza, he should already be “fit to play his best football”.