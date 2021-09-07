Djokovic Scared But Beats Brooksby Turning To Advance To US Open Quarterback | sneakers

The beginning left everyone amazed. However, even in the face of adversity and falling behind on the scoreboard, Novak Djokovic (#1) showed that he has plenty of firepower to overcome 40 unforced errors, dominate when necessary and stay alive in front of any opponent in the US Open. Faced with the American promise Jenson Brooksby (#99), who played great tennis, the Serbian sought the result and won by 3 sets to 1, turnaround, partials of 1/6, 6/3, 6/2 and 6 /2, in 2:58 of departure.

With his eye on winning all four Majors in the same season, which hasn’t happened since 1969, when Rod Laver did, and surpassing Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in the number of Grand Slam titles – all three have 20 each -, the three-time champion in Nova York (2011, 2015 and 2018) will face Italian Matteo Berrettini (#8) in the quarterfinals, repeating the Wimbledon decision, won by Djokovic.

1 of 2 Djokovic has work but passes Broosksby at the US Open — Photo: Sarah Stier / Getty Images Djokovic has work, but passes through Broosksby at the US Open — Photo: Sarah Stier / Getty Images

The first set was shocking, especially for Djokovic who couldn’t find himself on court. Faced with a young opponent completely rocked by the support of the fans, the world number 1 was easy prey. Meanwhile, Brooksby had a near-perfect end with just one unforced error and two service breaks. Without any difficulty, the American closed on 6/1 and led the audience to a frenzy at Arthur Ashe.

After the crash, Djokovic came to the second set willing to change the course of the match and opened 3/0 quickly. Then, Brooksby made a point of showing that he was not going to give in easily and, in a game with more than an incredible 20 minutes, he returned the break. However, in a mind-blowing game, the Serb asserted himself, regained advantage after another breathtaking game and confirmed his serve to close in 6/3, tying the duel.

Amazing game! Points disputed and long rallys in the second set between Djokovic and Brooksby

The third set remained disputed, despite Nole being better in the decisive moments of the games and getting the better of the young opponent. Even abusing unforced errors, the Serb led the score from the start and, applying 13 winners against just five of Brooksby, in addition to winning 85% of the points in the net, closed quietly on 6/2.

Before the start of the fourth set, Brooksby even asked for medical attention, but nothing to cause concern. On the other hand, Djokovic remained sovereign and served very firmly, without giving any chance of reaction to the American, who saw himself falling behind since the first games. Showing incredible focus, the world number 1 was impeccable and, with a fantastic volley, decreed the triumph again by 6/2.

2 of 2 At 20, Brooskby played very well but was no match for the leaderboard — Photo: Sarah Stier / Getty Images At 20, Brooskby played very well but was no match for the leaderboard — Photo: Sarah Stier / Getty Images

German falls, stays in the game, but Berrettini moves forward

The victory of Italian Matteo Berrettini (#8) over German Oscar Otte (#144) in the round of 16 of the US Open by 3 sets to 1, partial 6/4, 3/6, 6/3 and 6/2, was marked for a delicate moment. In front of one of the tournament favourites, the tennis player who came from qualifying and was doing a great campaign ended up falling badly and hurting his hand. In an act of overcoming, Otte continued on the court even without conditions until the end of the match. After it was over, it was Berrettini’s turn to give a show of charisma and ask for applause for his opponent, who was standing ovated on the Louis Armstrong court.