Document shows that Argentine delegation was advised to file a request to release players

BRASILIA- A document from the epidemiological surveillance of São Paulo shows that the Argentine delegation was instructed to formally send to the authorities a request for exceptionality for the movement of players in the country. The request should be analyzed by the Ministry of Health, with a “final decision” from the Civil House. In a statement, however, the Civil House denies that the request was made. The folder also states that the decision of Anvisa was approved by the Ministry of Health, which notified Conmebol about the impossibility of performance of players in the match.

In a note sent to GLOBO, the Ministry of Health stated that it decided to endorse Anvisa on September 5th and that the Argentine delegation was informed of the decision during the morning, through the Federal Police.

Know: PF opens investigation to investigate crime of ideological falsehood of Argentine players

The report made by the Center for Epidemiological Surveillance of the Secretariat of Health of São Paulo shows that at a meeting on Saturday the Argentine delegation was instructed to formally send a request for exceptionality for the players to remain in the country “with utmost urgency”. According to the document, revealed by Octavio Guedes’ Blog and to which GLOBO had access, the measure should be taken quickly. In addition to representatives of the São Paulo surveillance, the acting minister of Health, Sérgio Okane, representatives of Anvisa, Conmebol, CBF and the Argentine delegation participated in the meeting.

Remember: Maia, Ciro and Flávio Bolsonaro: Politicians comment on suspension of Brazil x Argentina in the networks

“Thus, CONMEBOL and the Argentine delegation were instructed to follow the recommendations of Ordinance 655, to formalize the request for exceptionality with the utmost urgency, so that the analysis of the documentation would be feasible before the game was played”, says the document.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Agent argues with Argentine Nicolas Otamendi and Argentine Marcos Acuña during the match. Anvisa employees interrupt Brazil’s game after Argentines violate sanitary rules Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP Agents from Anvisa argue that four players from Argentina cannot exercise any activity in Brazil before going through quarantine as they were previously in the UK Photo: AMANDA PEROBELLI / REUTERS Argentine Nicolas Otamendi and his teammates leave the field after Brazilian health authorities challenge the participation of team members who have broken Brazil’s quarantine rules. Photo: AMANDA PEROBELLI / REUTERS Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni and referee team while the game is interrupted by Brazilian health authorities Photo: AMANDA PEROBELLI / REUTERS Anvisa said this Sunday that the Argentine national team players Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero entered the country irregularly, without notifying that they were in the United Kingdom. Photo: AMANDA PEROBELLI / REUTERS Brazilian players after Anvisa employees enter the field during the match. Four players from Argentina could not compete in the match against Brazil for the World Cup qualifiers Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP Argentine Lionel Messi leaves the field after an interruption in the game, made by agents of Anvisa and the Federal Police Photo: AMANDA PEROBELLI / REUTERS Messi is seen already without his uniform after ANVISA employees entered the field Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP Gabigol and Argentina’s Lionel Messi are seen during the interruption of the match at Arena Corinthians, in São Paulo Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP According to Anvisa, four Argentine players who passed through the United Kingdom gave false information when entering Brazil Photo: AMANDA PEROBELLI / REUTERS Coach Tite during game interruption Photo: AMANDA PEROBELLI / REUTERS Conmebol would have a quarantine release agreement between all countries on the continent to allow athletes to compete in official matches, even if this is out of step with the country’s rules Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP

The document also mentions that the Argentine delegation was informed about the need for the procedure so that players could also participate in training.

“At that meeting, the recommendation was reinforced that the players could not attend the training scheduled for today, until the request for exceptional circulation in the country was formally requested, and that it could be analyzed by the Ministry of Health and there was a position end of the Civil House”, says the text.

The São Paulo secretariat also describes in the report that ANVISA representatives warned that the Federal Police would be notified if the rules were not complied with. In the document, the local health authorities also describe that they were unable to verify the passports of the four Argentine players.

André Kfouri: What if Martinez, Romero, Lo Celso and Buendía were illustrious strangers?

“At the end of the meeting, the state health surveillance team asked the representative of the Argentine national team that the four athletes present themselves carrying the aforementioned passports so that the investigation report could be carried out with evidence, a fact that was not possible, since in view of the what happened, we were informed that there was a failure by the Argentinean selection to comply with the recommendation of the health authority to stay in the hotel until the appropriate referrals were given”, says the document.

The Civil House informed this Monday afternoon that it had not received any request for exceptionality prior to the arrival flight in Brazil from Argentine players who play in the United Kingdom. According to the ministry, headed by Minister Ciro Nogueira, the absence of a request prevented the government from acting.

“In the case of Argentine players, it should be clarified that there was no request for exceptionality prior to the players’ entry flight into Brazil, making it impossible for any type of action by the Civil House,” said the statement released by the folder.

Asked by GLOBO if there was a request when the Argentine athletes were already in the country, the Civil House informed that the role of the ministry would only be before the arrival of the players. With them already on Brazilian soil, the entire procedure became the responsibility of the Ministry of Health and Anivsa. The Civil House added that at no time did it receive e-mails from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) or the Asociación del Fútbol Argentino (AFA).

“After the irregular entry of Argentine players in Brazil, it fell to Anvisa to comply with the rule established in Ordinance 655, a decision that was approved by the Ministry of Health, which notified Conmebol about the impossibility of the players’ performance in the match. It should also be clarified that it is not up to the Civil House to authorize the entry into the field of players who are already in the country and who have not complied with Brazilian sanitary rules.”, says the note.

In the statement, the Civil House says that its role is to coordinate the performance of Anvisa, the Ministry of Health and other bodies in the analysis of exceptional requests for the entry of people from the United Kingdom without the required quarantine of 14 days. “After the analysis, which is technical, the Civil House communicates the decision of the bodies”, informed the folder.

“An example of this type of action by the Casa Civil is the coordination of the exceptional authorization to enter the country granted in May and June this year to Brazilian players from English football, in preparation for the World Cup qualifiers. In this case, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) sent a request for exceptionality before the players enter the country and committed to isolate them in the concentration of the selection, to report any symptoms of Covid19 and to send all the players’ information for control of the Ministry of Health.”

‘Entry of players on the field was mockery’

To GLOBO, the director of Anvisa responsible for the theme, Alex Campos, explained that the Argentines were notified several times before the agency intervened in the match. According to him, the intention was to remove players in an irregular situation from the field.

— It is a sequence of repeated acts of non-compliance with Brazilian rules, which at no time we imagined, not even in our most intimate thoughts, that a football match could be interrupted, especially Brazil and Argentina, due to an eventual performance by Anvisa. In fact, our agent wasn’t there to finish the game. He went there to ask the four players to leave the field. In fact, the entry of the four Argentine players on the field is a mockery, an abuse — said Campos.

According to him, the agency’s inspector was constrained at the stadium and had difficulty complying with the players’ notice. Campos claims that the server even asked the VAR to call the match referee to inform the players of the sanction, but he was not answered, having to go to the edge of the lawn. He says that the server had to find “a window of opportunity” to get to the field, because his work was made difficult. The intention was to notify players in the locker room, but was unable to gain access to the venue.