Doria takes a stand for the impeachment of Bolsonaro for the 1st time | São Paulo

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), spoke on Tuesday (7), for the first time, for the impeachment of the president of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (no party). According to Doria, who follows the act in favor of the president, “Bolsonaro is affronting the Constitution”. PSDB national executive meets on Wednesday to define opposition to the federal government.

“My position is for the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro – after what I heard today, he clearly affronts the Constitution,” said Doria.

“I have never made any pro-impeachment demonstration until today, I remained neutral, understanding that until now the facts should be evaluated and judged by the National Congress, but after what I watched and heard today, in Brasília, without even listening, he, Bolsonaro, clearly affronts the Constitution, he challenges democracy and blocks the Brazilian Supreme Court,” added Doria at the PM’s Operations Center (Copom), where she monitors, alongside the Attorney General, Mário Sarrubbo, the special scheme of policing demonstrations.

Doria was referring to the fact that, in a speech to supporters in Brasília, Bolsonaro on Tuesday made a threat to the president of the Federal Supreme Court, Minister Luiz Fux, and stated that he would convene the Council of the Republic, the body responsible for giving opinions in extraordinary situations on defense and state security.

“The volume of crimes already committed by the President of the Republic today in the demonstrations is more than enough to justify, if not a new request, the more than 130 impeachment requests that lie dormant on the table of the President of the Chamber in Brasília”, defended the governor.

Also on Tuesday, the president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo, called the extraordinary meeting for this Wednesday (8), “in front of the very serious statements made by the President of the Republic today, to discuss the party’s position on the opening of impeachment and possible legal measures”.

“I congratulated the national president of the PSDB, Bruno Araujo, for the summoning tomorrow of the national executive of the party, to discuss issues related to what is happening in Brazil today. I am not part of the national executive of the PSDB, therefore, it is not my place to participate of this meeting, but I have already manifested myself clearly and I reproduce my opinion position: The PSDB, the party by which I was elected the government of the state of SP, the most densely populated state in the country, the country’s greatest economic force, my position is for the impeachment of the president Jair Bolsonaro,” said Doria.

“And the position that the PSDB should profile as an opposition party to President Jair Bolsonaro,” he added.

In the 2018 elections, Doria received support from Bolsonaro and supported the current president’s candidacy, with the creation of the slogan “BolsoDoria”. After the victory, the two distanced themselves and became rivals while conducting the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Jair Bolsonaro speaks to supporters in Brasília

Bolsonaro’s Reviews to the STF

In a speech to supporters in Brasília, Bolsonaro on Tuesday made a threat to the president of the Federal Supreme Court, Minister Luiz Fux, and stated that he would convene the Council of the Republic, the body responsible for giving opinions in extraordinary situations on defense and security of the state.

In his speech, Bolsonaro attacked STF minister Alexandre de Moraes — without mentioning the minister’s name. Alexandre de Moraes is responsible for the inquiry that investigates the financing and organization of acts against institutions and democracy, and for which he has already determined the arrests of the president’s allies and pocketnarista militants. Bolsonaro is the target of five inquiries at the Supreme and Superior Electoral Court.