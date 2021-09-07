Duda Reis vents about her ex, Bruno Rudge

Duda Reis, influencer, used the social network to tweet, implying that she is still not fully recovered after the end of her relationship with the entrepreneur Bruno Rudge and revealed that ‘sequelae’ are common.

“Nobody dies of love, but we leave a bit broken right”, she confessed on Twitter. The beauty appeared happy next to the beloved, he, averse to the social network, ended up surrendering and posted a photo next to Dudley, the fans cheered for the couple, but lost their breath in the relationship.

Some followers commented: “Suffering because the millionaire Pocket Minion left you right? Sad”, “If you, who are a goddess, suffer from love, imagine us mere mortals”, “The cat’s hints”, fired.

Last month, the lawyer of Duda Reis commemorated the court’s decision on the case Borel, which gained wide prominence in the media, and came to criticize the funkeiro.

Duda Reis accumulates more than 9 million followers on the social network, a real power on the web.

ngm dies of love but we leave a bit broken right 🥲🤡 — Duda Reis (@dudareisb01) September 6, 2021

‘hid’ girlfriend

Bruno Rudge, manager, received numerous complaints from fans of Duda Reis after posting a photo with his girlfriend in an image gallery on the social network, but he didn’t put the couple’s photo first, so whoever doesn’t click won’t know of the photo’s existence, which upset the fans.

END WITH THE ENTREPRENEUR

The couple Bruno Rudge and Duda Reis assumed the relationship for press and fans in the Valentine’s Day this year. The reason for the early termination, according to columnist Léo Dias, is the fact that the entrepreneur is more discreet and the influencer has exposed the relationship on social networks, including with testimonies.

