Emergency Assistance: September 7 holiday changes schedule

Caixa Econômica Federal will not authorize new groups to carry out the withdrawal and transfer procedures on September 7th and 8th.

The September 7 holiday will bring some changes to the calendar of withdrawals for the fifth installment of the emergency aid. In this way, the Federal Savings Bank will not authorize new groups to carry out the withdrawal and transfer procedures on September 7th and 8th.

Thus, the next group to be covered, formed by those born in May, will have access to the benefit in kind only from next Thursday (9). For more information, citizens can contact Caixa’s call center 111 or access the program’s official website.

Calendar of the 5th installment of Emergency Assistance

Birth month deposits withdrawals January August 20th September 1st February August 21 September 2nd March August 21 September 3rd April August 22 september 6th May August 24th September 9th June August 25th September 10th July august 26 September 13th August August 27 September 14th September august 28 September 15th October august 28 September 16 November august 29 September 17th December August, 31 September 20

Who can receive Emergency Relief?

Citizen whose monthly gross family income is up to three minimum wages (R$ 3,300), provided that the per capita income is equal to or less than half a national floor (R$ 550);

2020 emergency aid recipient;

Bolsa Família insured;

Informal worker.

Who will not be able to receive Emergency Assistance?

Worker with a formal contract;

INSS beneficiary, unemployment insurance and other benefits, except PIS/Pasep or Bolsa Família allowance;

Have a monthly per capita family income above half the minimum wage (R$550);

Having gross family income above three minimum wages (R$ 3,300);

Those who received, in 2019, taxable income above R$ 28,559.70;

Whoever had, on December 31, 2019, possession or ownership of assets or rights with a total value exceeding R$300 thousand;

Those who received, in 2019, exempt income, non-taxable or taxed exclusively at source, above R$ 40 thousand;

Who was dependent on who declared Income Tax in 2019;

Who is in prison in a closed regime or has the CPF linked as a generator of incarceration allowance;

Who had 2020 Emergency Relief cancelled;

Who did not move the amounts provided by Bolsa Família or Emergency Aid;

Who is an intern, medical resident or multidisciplinary resident, beneficiary of a scholarship;

Who lives outside Brazil.

