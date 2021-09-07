Evaristo Costa jokes about contract termination with CNN Brasil

Journalist Evaristo Costa, 44, made a joke this Monday (06) about the termination of his contract with CNN Brasil. He shared a meme on Instagram about a man who talks on the phone, loses his balance and falls into the pool.

“Evaristo calling to find out about his program and being dismissed”, wrote the journalist showing that he doesn’t lose his good humor.

Several famous and anonymous commentaries on the publication. Father Fábio de Mello, who interacts a lot with the journalist on social media, wrote that the apparent loss could be hiding an ocean of possibilities.

“You made a multitude of friends. I am pleased to be a part of it. We will always be with you, wherever you go”, commented Father Fábio

Journalist Fernando Rocha, who was fired from TV Globo after 30 years, recalled that he lived something similar and that now Evaristo must start over. “A new beginning with many possibilities and a process that could also become a book. Strength and joy! There’s a lot of world ahead.”

Actress Juliana Paes commented that times are strange, but the disrespectful behavior that Evaristo suffered will never be well received by the public. “On the other hand, you’ve earned a place in the hearts of so many people. That place of affection, which your talent and charisma conquered, nobody takes away. It is in this fertile soil that the future must be sown.”

Last Friday (03), the journalist used social media to inform his followers that he no longer works at CNN Brasil. He hosted CNN Series Originals, the network’s weekly program.

Evaristo said he found out he no longer works on the news channel when he returned from vacation on September 1st. He was watching the program and missed his program.

“I called to find out the reason and was informed that he had been removed from the grid and that the company was no longer interested in my services. It’s the game! Your will be done.”

Evaristo told the followers that when he recovers from the incident he will give the details that are still being worked out. “Free on the track.”

In a statement, the station said that it had taken the program off the air as a “strategic and programming decision”. On September 16, CNN Business will premiere on September 16, which will be presented by Phelipe Siani and Fernando Nakagawa.

With the changes, the broadcaster informed that the contract of the presenter Evaristo Costa will be terminated. CNN highlighted the journalist’s talent, professionalism and charisma for building the network’s success.

“The company is grateful for the partnership, recognizes in the presenter one of the greatest talents in activity today on Brazilian TV and leaves the doors open for future opportunities”, the statement ends to CNN.