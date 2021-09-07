Even with one more after Hernanes’s expulsion, Athletico draws with Sport for Serie A

The fast of victories in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship continues for Athletico-PR. This Sunday, in a match against Sport, at Arena da Baixada, even with one more player since 21 of the second half after the expulsion of Hernanes, the team from Paraná was 0-0 for the 19th round of the competition.

The result represented the sixth consecutive round without a win in the Brazilian Nationals for Hurricane, which now adds 24 points, in eighth place. For Sport, the result was also far from positive. The team still finds itself in the relegation zone, in 18th, with 17 points, four behind Bahia, the first club out of sticking.

For the next round, Athletico will visit América-MG, on Saturday, at 4 pm (GMT). Sport hosts Internacional at home, only on the 13th of this month, at 20:00 (GMT)

The game – In the first minutes of the match, Athletico, the owner of the house, started imposing their game rhythm, as expected. So much so that, just after 2 minutes, Pedro Rocha took danger by submitting from inside the area and sending him over the top. However, from then on, Sport grew and began to dominate, finding plenty of room to make their moves.

At 8, the Pernambuco team’s first clear chance was at the feet of experienced Hernanes, who received a wonderful pass from behind and came face to face with goalkeeper Bento, but caught the ball badly and sent it out. Bento, by the way, was the main name of the Hurricane in the first stage, with at least two great saves to avoid the Sport’s first goal.

In the final stretch of the first half, neither team could reach the opponent’s goal with greater danger. With the drop in game intensity, the teams touched the ball in the midfield looking for spaces, which did not appear until the referee’s whistle to finish the stage.

For the second half, the teams came with no changes coming from the bank. In the first good chance, at 8, Athletico came close to scoring in a dangerous shot by Pedro Rocha, who passed close to Maílson’s crossbar. Shortly thereafter, Hurricane would have another good nod from Erick.

In the main event of the match, at 21 minutes, the Sport Hernanes midfielder, who was playing a good game, received his second yellow card and was sent off for complaint. The player was furious with the referee’s decision and was slow to leave the pitch.

With one less, Gustavo Florentín was forced to change his team. Striker Tréllez gave way to defender Chico. Meanwhile, António de Oliveira gave new air to his attack. Pedro Rocha gave way to Renato Kayzer.

Still, with Sport completely closed on defense and trying to exploit counterattacks, Athletico, even though they pressed, could not score. The best chance in the rest of the game would even be for the visitors, in a shot by Mikael that ended up on the crossbar, at 48. The match ended in a draw at 0-0.

DATASHEET

ATHLETICO-PR 0 X 0 SPORT

Local: Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba (PR)

Date: September 5, 2021, Sunday

Schedule: 6:15 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Denis da Silva Ribeiro Serafim (AL)

Assistants: Esdras Mariano de Lima Albuquerque and Brigida Cirilo Ferreira (both from AL)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

Yellow cards: Nikão (Athletico-PR); Hernanes and Mailson (Sport)

Red cards: Hernanes (Sport)

GOALS:

ATHLETICO-PR: Benedict; Marcinho (Khellven), Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Richard (Jader), Christian (Jadson) and Erick; Nikão, Pedro Rocha (Renato Kayzer) and Guilherme Bissoli

Technician: António Oliveira

SPORTS: Mailson; Hayner, Pedro Henrique, Sabino and Sander; Zé Welison, Hernanes and Marcão; André (Mikael), Tréllez (Chico) and Paulinho Moccelin (Everton Felipe).

Technician: Gustavo Florentín

Leave your comment