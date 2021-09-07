Ex-BBB Sarah Andrade and Lucas Vianna break up: “The respect and friendship we build remains”

The ex-BBB Sarah Andrade announced the end of the relationship with Lucas Vianna, this Sunday night (5). She posted a text on her Instagram commenting on the ending and thanking the model for her companionship.

“Intensity! That’s the word that sums up the two of us very well! So different and at the same time so alike… how can you, right?! This man came like an avalanche in my life, bringing many emotions. Emotions that I haven’t felt in years! You know that butterflies in your stomach when we’re in love? Then. I didn’t even remember what it was like anymore… and he came and awakened that in me,” wrote Sarah.

The ex-sister thanked the moments she spent with her ex-boyfriend and added: “Soon he and I spent years without feeling this for someone else, soon we, who no longer believed that it would be possible to live this fairy tale romance… a we cried, hugged, kissed… and together we decided to give each other another chance. Even with such different agendas and paths. But because there is such a beautiful reciprocity. It turns out that God’s plans are not always the same as ours. Today, I have to say that our relationship has come to an end, but the respect and friendship we built remains. I want to take you to life. I’m so grateful for you and for making me so happy.”

