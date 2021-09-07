Ex-PM of MG threatens Alexandre de Moraes: “Tuesday we’ll kill you”

posted on 9/6/2021 4:46 PM / updated on 9/6/2021 4:46 PM



(credit: Rosinei Coutinho/SCO/STF)

The minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes was threatened, this Monday (9/6), by the former military policeman of Minas Gerais, Cássio Rodrigues Costa Souza. In a post published on social networks, the former PM says he will kill the magistrate during the Independence Day demonstrations.

“Tuesday (September 7th) we’re going to kill you and kill your whole family, you tramp,” he wrote on Twitter. The ex-policeman even went further. “You bum, shitty CCP lawyer. I am a military police officer and we military personnel will eliminate you”, he said.

After the publication went viral on the internet, the man’s account was permanently deleted from Twitter for violating the platform’s rules. However, the message was replicated on other channels. The officer did not put a photo on his profile. The page had only an image of the football player Hulk, from Atlético Mineiro.

Cássio Rodrigues Costa Souza’s name appears in the Official Gazette of the State of Minas Gerais issued on July 24, 2018. The military officer is on the list of retired police officers due to permanent physical disability. He was assigned to the 31st Battalion of the Military Police of MG.

Threats



The Federal Police arrested, this Sunday (5), in Santa Catarina, the pocketnarista militant Márcio Giovani Nique, better known as Professor Marcinho, in a preventive manner. In a live on social networks, he threatened with death the minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, and even offered a prize to anyone who attacked the magistrate.

In a bar at Clube Pinheiros, in São Paulo, also on Sunday, Moraes was also offended by a regular at the place. The case was registered with the police, after the magistrate became aware of the attacks that would have occurred in the early hours of Friday (3). The case was registered by Alexandre José de Araújo, a member of Alexandre de Moraes’ personal escort.