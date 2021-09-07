Fan Thanks Maicon for Helping with Wife’s Cancer Treatment: “It’s an Example” | Guild

The reception of Grêmio fans at the wheel of Maicon, late this Monday morning, had a special chapter for Brunno Delfino de Souza’s family. Father of Eduardo, Matheus and Luriana, he took his three children to the Salgado Filho International Airport, in the north of Porto Alegre, to thank the driver for a ride. help in the treatment of the wife’s cancer, Edward.

The story took place in 2020, when the couple’s eldest son, Eduardo, contacted Maicon through social media. In the message, he reported his mother’s cancer diagnosis and asked for a t-shirt autographed by the player for a raffle. The amount collected would be used to treat Eduarda.

Maicon was touched by the report and granted the request. The family went to CT Luiz Carvalho to collect the uniform and then organize the draw. The end of the story, for now, is a happy one. The money gathered has helped the family to treat Eduarda, who is doing well.

– My wife was diagnosed with cancer of the bone marrow, kidney and uterus. One of the surgeries the plan could not cover. As I was selling skewers and my wife wasn’t working, my son asked for a shirt to donate to make a raffle. We thought that suddenly it wouldn’t be him, but Maicon contacted me to attend the CT that he would get a shirt of his to help with the cost of treatment – Bruno told ge.

Brunno took his children to the airport to thank Maicon for help

We really came to thank you. (Maicon) He knows the gratitude that the family has for him. On behalf of my family, thank you so much, Maicon! A lot of people don’t know your character. They only talk about the field, but the extrafield is an example for many. — Brunno, Grêmio fan

Maicon was received late this Monday morning with a party by Grêmio fans at the airport. After terminating the contract last week, he returned from Rio de Janeiro to say goodbye to the club.

He got emotional when talking about his relationship with Grêmio and cried when he said he was going to CT Luiz Carvalho to say goodbye to his teammates. He even gave Matheus, one of Brunno’s children, a hug, who approached him at the time he was interviewed.

Maicon is greeted with a party at Salgado Filho airport before leaving Grêmio

In addition, he stated that he intends to return to the club as a coach, in the future, and repeat the trajectory of Renato Portaluppi, who was successful as an athlete and coach. Maicon has already taken some of the courses necessary for the new role and had revealed this dream to ge in an exclusive interview.