Far Cry 3 is free for PC

THE Ubisoft is offering Far Cry 3 free of charge from today (07) until dawn on September 11th.

To redeem it, just click on here and click on the button “Ubisoft Connect PC”, then login. Once redeemed, the game will be yours forever.

But don’t forget: you can only redeem it until the morning of September 11th, so hurry and secure your copy of this acclaimed franchise title now.

Considered by many fans to be the best in the franchise, the events of Far cry 3 develop on a tropical island located at the crossroads of the Indian and Pacific oceans, and tells the story of the American Jason Brody, that after getting lost on the island during his vacation, he has to save his kidnapped friends and escape from the island’s deadly pirates.

Remember that the new title of the series, Far Cry 6 will be released on October 7th for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, Luna and PRAÇA.

O The Enemy can play some Far Cry 6 by invitation from Ubisoft and you can read in this text which mentions that “Far Cry 6 is promising. Bringing an absolutely current theme as a backdrop for all the destruction and shootings, it may be that Ubisoft will fulfill, this time, what it didn’t achieve in Far Cry 5: propose a really relevant debate instead of limiting itself to the superficiality of the ” controversy” to attract some players”.