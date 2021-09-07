Far Cry 6 has PC requirements revealed

With the launch of Far Cry 6, Ubisoft finally released the necessary specifications to run the PC version of the game.
For those who intend to run the game in the computer edition, the producer has made available five different configurations, three with Ray Tracing turned off and two with it turned on. Furthermore, it was also mentioned that the game will support the AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution system, the equivalent of the DLSS system present in Nvidia models.
Check each of the following settings:
1080p and 30fps, with Ray Tracing off
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 – 3.1 GHZ or Intel i5-4460 – 3.2 GHZ
- Video card: AMD RX 460 – 4GB or Nvidia GTX 960 – 4GB
- RAM: 8 GB
- Storage: 60GB HD (SSD recommended)
1080p, 60fps, Ray Tracing off
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X – 3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-7700 – 3.6 GHZ
- Video card: AMD RX VEGA64 – 8GB or Nvidia GTX 1080 – 8GB
- RAM: 16 GB
- Storage: 60GB HD (SSD recommended)
1440p, 60fps, Ray Tracing off
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X – 3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-9700 – 3.6 GHZ
- Video card: AMD RX 5700XT – 8GB or Nvidia RTX 2070 Super – 8GB
- RAM: 16 GB
- Storage: 60GB HD (SSD recommended)
1440p, 60fps, Ray Tracing on
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X – 3.7 GHZ or Intel i5-10600 – 4.1 GHZ
- Video card: AMD RX 6900XT – 16GB or Nvidia RTX 3070 – 8GB
- RAM: 16 GB
- Storage: 60GB HD (SSD recommended)
4K, 30fps, Ray Tracing on
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – 3.7 GHZ or Intel i7-10700k – 3.8 GHZ
- Video card: AMD RX 6800 – 16GB or Nvidia RTX 3080 – 10GB
- RAM: 16 GB
- Storage: 60GB HD (SSD recommended)
Far Cry 6 will be released on October 7th in versions for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia and Luna.