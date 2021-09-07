Federal Court in DF ends lawsuit against Lula for alleged role in BNDES in favor of Odebrecht | Policy

The Federal Court of the Federal District decided to close a criminal action against former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, accused of acting to guarantee the release of financing from the National Bank for Social Development (BNDES) for engineering works in Angola. The accusation took into account information presented by former executives of the Odebrecht construction company.

The decision, last Friday (3), is the federal judge Frederico Botelho de Barros Viana, of the 10th Federal Criminal Court of Federal Justice in DF. According to the magistrate, however, the Federal Public Ministry can file a new complaint (formal accusation to the Court) if “it sees fit”. This decision may be appealed.

The judge understood that the accusations of the criminal action were based on elements of the complaint filed from the investigations of the so-called “PT gang” (supposedly a group formed to divert public money from Petrobras and other state-owned companies), which in turn would have support in material from the case of the “Triplex of Guarujá” (supposed receipt of bribe from the construction company OAS through the delivery of the triplex and renovations in the property).

In the “squad of PT”, the Federal Court acquitted the president and other PT ministers. At the time, the MPF itself asked for the summary acquittal of all for considering that there were no “configuring elements of the said criminal organization”.

The actions of the Guarujá triplex were annulled due to the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which considered former judge Sérgio Moro partial to act in the case.

“In this case, the correlation between the evidential material that supported the complaint and that which was directly and indirectly annulled by virtue of the judgment of the Second Panel of the Supreme Court was duly proven by the defense,” the judge wrote.

Thus, understood the magistrate, the complaint does not have the so-called “just cause”, a necessary requirement, by the criminal procedural law, for it to continue to be processed.

“The contamination caused by the annulment of this criminal action ends up, therefore, generating the illegitimacy of the very foundation of the just cause of the present criminal action”, he pondered.

“Thus, the continuity of the present process, which in fact should be a step forward, as highlighted by the MPF, was impaired. To persist with the instruction of a criminal action whose just cause is no longer clear would be to make efforts in a null case After all, the existence of a minimum just cause is an essential element not only for the receipt of the complaint, but also constitutes an essential condition for its continuation”, he added.

In a statement, the ex-president’s defense informed that Friday’s decision was “the 18th that we obtained in favor of ex-president Lula to close criminal actions and investigations against him, given the lack of any proof of guilt and the presentation of evidence of his innocence — including, also, the declaration of nullity of the 4 processes originated in Curitiba contaminated by the suspicion of former judge Sergio Moro and the incompetence of the 13th. Federal Court of Curitiba.”

“[…] We show that the criminal action was based on another one, known pejoratively as the “Quadrilhão do PT” — in which Lula was definitively acquitted by the 12th Federal Court of Brasília of the accusation of integrating and leading a criminal organization. In the same petition, we also show that the decision rendered by the Supreme Court in HC No. 164.493/PR, which recognized the suspicion of former judge Sergio Moro and declared the nullity of all acts performed by him in the pre-procedural phase and in the procedural stage, prevents the use of any element from Curitiba in the criminal action in question,” says the note.