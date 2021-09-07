Fernanda Lima displays clicks of meeting family and friends: ”Share loving moments”

Fernanda Lima took a trip with friends and family to the middle of nature and was melted by this moment

This Monday, 6, Fernanda Lima (44) decided to use their social networks to show a special moment that they lived with family and friends.

The presenter published a series of clicks where she, her husband, Rodrigo Hilbert (41) and countless friends like Gio Ewbank (34) Bruno Gagliasso (39) and Ricardo Pereira (41) appear together enjoying a walk in nature.

In the caption, she spoke fondly of the moment: “Sharing loving moments has become fundamental in such strange times. Being in family and with dear friends, laughing, talking, exchanging experiences and wanting the good… without wasting time with nonsense or small things. Be close to nature and enjoy it. I think that’s it. A kiss good week.“

Quickly, the artist’s followers started to comment on the post: “What a good vibe!” said one. “Delicious! Is there anything better than being with someone you love and enjoying nature?!“, wrote another. “Your energy is amazing.” said a third.

Check out the clicks of Fernanda Lima’s meeting with family and friends:





Last access: 07 Sep 2021 – 02:28:06 (399228).