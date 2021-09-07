FGTS 2021: Federal Government releases exclusive channel for operations

The channel is used by companies to send information about the FGTS to Social Security.

The Federal Government created a channel in partnership with the Federal Savings Bank exclusive for exchanging information regarding the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund).

Conectividade Social ICP is a digital platform that can be accessed on any device connected to the internet, because it is not an application. The channel is used by companies to send information about the FGTS for Social Security.

In addition, the platform’s communication encompasses unions, public bodies, among others. Recently, the channel underwent an update bringing more accessibility and new features.

To access the tool, you must have the ICP-Brasil standard Digital Certificate at hand. This document is issued by any Certifier linked to the National Institute of Information Technology – ITI.

To request the certificate, it is necessary to present the following documents:

RG and CPF of the responsible and representative (copy and original);

Updated CNPJ (copy and original);

Proof of MEI, ME or EPP (copy and original);

Constitutional document authorizing the representative to apply for the certificate (a power of attorney, for example).

With the certificate, just enter the ICP Social Connectivity and enter the password. The platform allows access to many different functions. Check out the list of accessible features below:

Sending files generated by SEFIP (Company System for the Collection of FGTS and Information to Social Security);

Transmission of PIS-Empresa Web files (Social Integration Program);

Sending GRRF files (FGTS Termination Collection Guide);

Issuance of FGTS related account statements of employees and reports with registration inconsistencies;

Contracting of installment payment of FGTS debts.

In general, Social Connectivity is aimed at employers who are MEI (Individual Microentrepreneurs), companies opting for the Simples Nacional tax regime with up to 10 employees, ME (Microenterprise) and EPP (Small Business).

