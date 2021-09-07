FIFA notifies CBF, AFA and Conmebol and opens investigation on Brazil x Argentina | qualifiers – south america

FIFA has opened an investigation into the suspension of the match between Brazil and Argentina , for the South American qualifiers for the World Cup. The information was published by Uol and confirmed by ge . CBF was notified. The entity that commands world football also asked Conmebol and the AFA for information.

CBF now has an initial period of six days to send documents and information for its defense. FIFA’s investigation is about a possible violation of article 14 of its Disciplinary Code, which concerns abandoned or incomplete matches.

Any infringement of the article provides for a minimum fine of 10,000 Swiss francs (BRL 56,000) and “additional disciplinary measures” if the match is not rescheduled. FIFA’s intention is to have a quick outcome on the case.

Also on Monday, the organization issued an official note in which it signaled such an investigation. FIFA President Gianni Infantino he said that what happened in São Paulo was “madness”.

– We saw what happened with the game between Brazil and Argentina, two of the most glorious teams in South America. It’s crazy, but we need to deal with these challenges, these issues that come on top of the Covid crisis – said Infantino, in a video recorded and shown during the ECA (European Club Association) meeting.

So far, the CBF has issued two official notes on the subject. In the first, hours after the match was suspended, she regretted the episode and showed surprise with Anvisa’s attitude.

This Monday, the entity reiterated that it informed the AFA about the sanitary restrictions in force in Brazil and confirmed that the Argentines were aware of the irregularities of the four players (Emiliano Martínez, Buendia, Romero and Lo Celso).