FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings on Brazil x Argentina for the qualifiers and notifies CBF – Sports

THE FIFA this Monday opened disciplinary proceedings to investigate the suspension of the game between the Brazilian team and Argentina, on Sunday, by South American Qualifiers gives 2022 World Cup. THE CBF it has already been notified and has six days to present its defense. The information was initially released by the UOL and confirmed by state.

O Disciplinary Committee will investigate the causes of the suspension of the match, interrupted at 5 minutes of the first half, when agents of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), with the support of Federal police, entered the lawn of Neo Química Arena, in Sao Paulo.

The committee will frame the situation in article 14 of its Disciplinary Code, which deals with games abandoned or not completed. The item provides as a minimum penalty of a fine of 10 thousand Swiss francs, equivalent to R$ 56 thousand. And you can define that the match will be resumed or given as a defeat for one of the sides.

The CBF’s strategy, designed since Sunday night, is to disclaim any responsibility for the decision of Anvisa to enter the pitch and reinforce that it contributed with local authorities to inform the Argentine Football Association (AFA) about national sanitary rules during the covid-19 pandemic.

To this end, the CBF has already issued two official notes on the subject, one of them, more forceful, on Monday. In it, the organization revealed that it had sent three notices to the Argentines about sanitary rules on July 5th, August 11th and September 2nd. At the same time, CBF confirmed that it was present at the meeting that Anvisa had with Argentine and Conmebol representatives, on Saturday, the eve of the game.

At the meeting, the agency pointed out the non-compliance with the rules by the Argentines and ordered the quarantine of the players Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero. The quartet entered Brazil irregularly because they had not informed that they were in the UK in the previous 14 days. According to Interministerial Ordinance No. 655, of June 2021, foreign travelers who have passed through the United Kingdom, South Africa, Northern Ireland and India in the last 14 days are required to comply with quarantine to prevent the spread of new variants of the coronavirus in Brazil.

The CBF even revealed details about the meeting that could harm Argentina in the investigation of the case by FIFA. According to the Brazilian confederation, the Argentines failed to comply with Anvisa’s guidelines during the meeting itself, in which the Brazilian authorities explained that the four players should be in quarantine, after entering the country in an irregular manner.

“After the meeting, when the athletes’ presence was requested, the Health Surveillance agents were informed that the players had left for training, not complying with the instructions given during the meeting. of Health, responsible for analyzing the request for exceptionality submitted by Conmebol on behalf of the AFA”, informed the CBF.

At the same time, the organization must insist that the Brazilian team did not leave the pitch at the Corinthians stadium after intervention by Anvisa, demonstrating that it could continue with the game, while the Argentines did not return from the locker room. And he left the stadium without returning to the field.

The Argentines, in turn, claim that the blame for the suspension of the match lies with the Brazilian authorities, which, in their opinion, should lead to punishment for the Brazilian team with the loss of three points in the Qualifiers table. The argument must center on outside interference, which usually causes the home team to be punished.