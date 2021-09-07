FIFA president calls Brazil x Argentina ‘madness’ and asks for consensus

Gianni Infantino spoke about the suspension of Brazil x Argentina, but without controversy (Photo: Luis Robayo/AFP)

FIFA has not yet officially commented on the consequences of the interruption of the game between Brazil and Argentina for the World Cup qualifiers. But the organization’s president, Gianni Infantino, spoke about what happened to reinforce his request for greater unity between its members and clubs.

“We saw what happened with the match between Brazil and Argentina, two of the most glorious teams in South America. It’s crazy, but we need to face these challenges from COVID-19,” he said, before making an appeal.

“I ask everyone, clubs, associations and governments, to show solidarity and not discriminate. Many governments have shown this, because we are strictly respecting health protocols. It is our responsibility. We must give hope to the countries that suffer and those where they only see them. their best players when they play for their teams,” said Infantino, during the general assembly of the Association of European Clubs (ECA), in Geneva, Switzerland.

The COVID-19 pandemic has served as a pretext for European clubs to prevent their players from serving national teams. On this FIFA Date, the Premier League, of England, did not release athletes of different nationalities. The four Argentines involved in the classic’s confusion with the Brazilian team (Martnez, Lo Celso, Buenda and Romero) could be punished by their teams (Tottenham and Aston Villa) when returning to the United Kingdom

Brazil vs Argentina: game interrupted by Anvisa

AFP/NELSON ALMEIDA

AFP/NELSON ALMEIDA

AFP/NELSON ALMEIDA

AFP/NELSON ALMEIDA

AFP/NELSON ALMEIDA

AFP/NELSON ALMEIDA

AFP/NELSON ALMEIDA

AFP/NELSON ALMEIDA

AFP/NELSON ALMEIDA There is no description for this image or gallery “We have to try to understand each other and look ahead, as a calendar consultation phase with all clubs, leagues and associations is now starting. There is no taboo. FIFA is open to all ideas to make global football stronger. We need to. of unity, balance and cooperation to make football better,” said the talo-suo manager.

Infantino explained that a consultation was carried out with local governments so that the access of athletes to national teams would not harm the clubs. But, according to the leader, not all complied with the agreement. He also asked for the teams to collaborate for the next FIFA Dates. The schedule is tight and there are no more gaps for possible delays or rescheduling of games without affecting the holding of the World Cup in 2022.

The next selection window will be in October. In South America, there will again be three rounds of the Eliminations to recover the games that were not played in March. The FIFA Dates continue as an obstacle in the relationship between the clubs and the entity, which promises modernization and changes from 2024 onwards.