FIFA updates the derby situation for the qualifiers; see the release

two days after the suspension of the match between Brazil and Argentina, last Sunday, for the qualifiers of the world Cup of 2022, FIFA issued a second official note updating the case. Through its social networks, the entity that governs world football communicated briefly about the next steps that will be taken in determining the facts.

“After analyzing the results of the official reports of the match between Brazil and Argentina for the World Cup qualifiers, FIFA can confirm that a disciplinary process has been opened involving the two member associations,” the statement said.

“The two teams were asked to provide more information about the facts that led to the suspension of the match, which will be collected and then thoroughly analyzed by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee,” the statement explained.

However, there is still no deadline for a decision to be taken by FIFA.

“Updates will follow in due course,” the statement concluded.

Last Sunday, the FIFA had already published a first official statement.

The continuation of the match between Brazil and Argentina has not yet been set. However, with a tight schedule, the match opens a path of uncertainty for the outcome of the qualifiers, which are scheduled to end in March 2022.