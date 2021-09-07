Figueirense suffers blackout, loses to Ituano and gets complicated in Serie C

By conceding two goals in two minutes, the Figueirense allowed Ituano to win 2-1, at Orlando Scarpelli, for the Series C, this Monday (6). The result does not help the claims of the Hurricane classification to the next stage. Alvinegro is in 6th position, with 20 points, six points behind the fourth place – Criciúma – in group B. There are three rounds to close the first phase of the third national division.

Ituano’s goals were scored by Bruno Lima and Lucas Nathan, in the 27th and 29th minute of the second half. Mirandinha scored the goal for Figueirense in the 38th minute of the second stage. The match marked the debut of left side Eltinho with the alvinegra jersey that came in at half-time, in place of Renan Luís.

The next match in Alvinegro is away from home, against São José-RS, Saturday (11), at 11am. Still in the first phase of the competition, in the fight to reach the G-4, Figueira faces Botafogo-SP (away) and Criciúma (home). With the result in Scarpelli, Ypiranga-RS and Novorizontino are already classified for the next stage of Serie C. Thus, there are two places left in the G-4 of group B.

