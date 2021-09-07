Financial institutions raise inflation estimate to 7.58%

The financial market forecast for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), considered the country’s official inflation, rose from 7.27% to 7.58% this year. It is the 22nd consecutive elevation in the projection. The estimate is in today’s Focus bulletin (6), a survey released weekly by the Central Bank (BC), with the projection for the main economic indicators.

For 2022, the inflation estimate is 3.98%. For 2023 and 2024, the forecasts are 3.25% and 3%, respectively.

The projection for 2021 is above the inflation target that should be pursued by the BC. The target, defined by the National Monetary Council, is 3.75% for this year, with a tolerance interval of 1.5 percentage points up or down. That is, the lower limit is 2.25% and the upper limit is 5.25%.

In July, inflation rose 0.96%, the highest result for the month since 2002, when the increase was 1.19%. With the result, the IPCA accumulates high of 4.76%, in the year, and 8.99%, in the last 12 months.

August data should be released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) next week, but the Broad National Consumer Price Index – 15 (IPCA-15), which measures the preview of official inflation, registered inflation of 0 .89% last month, the biggest change in the IPCA-15 for a month of August since 2002 (1%).

Interest rate

To achieve the inflation target, the Central Bank uses as its main instrument the basic interest rate, the Selic, currently set at 5.25% per year by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom). For the financial market, the expectation is that the Selic ends 2021 at 7.63% per year. By the end of 2022, the estimate is that the base rate will rise to 7.75% per year. For both 2023 and 2024, the forecast is 6.5% per year.

When the Copom increases the basic interest rate, the purpose is to contain the heated demand and this causes reflexes on prices because the higher interest rates make credit more expensive and stimulate savings. Thus, higher rates can make it harder for the economy to recover.

When the Copom reduces the Selic, the tendency is for credit to become cheaper, with incentives for production and consumption, reducing inflation control and stimulating economic activity.

GDP and exchange

The financial institutions consulted by the BC reduced the projection for the growth of the Brazilian economy this year from 5.22% to 5.15%. For 2022, the expectation for Gross Domestic Product (GDP) – the sum of all goods and services produced in the country – is a growth of 1.93%. In 2023 and 2024, the financial market projects GDP growth of 2.35% and 2.5%, respectively.

Expectations for the dollar exchange rate rose from R$5.15 to R$5.17 by the end of this year. By the end of 2022, the forecast is that the US currency will be at R$ 5.20.