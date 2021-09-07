Financial market analysts rise to 7.58% expectation for inflation in Brazil in 2021 | Economy

Financial market analysts consulted by the Central Bank raised the expectation for inflation in the country in 2021 to 7.58%.

The result of the survey was released by BC this Monday (6) within the so-called Focus Report, which every week brings estimates from analysts who work in financial institutions for indicators of the Brazilian economy.

In the previous report, released last week, these analysts estimated that inflation in the country, measured by the Broad General Consumer Price Index (IPCA), would be 7.27% at the end of 2021.

The new high, to 7.58%, released this Monday, is the 22nd in a row recorded by the Focus Report.

This index also corresponds to more than double the central inflation target for this year, of 3.75%, set by the National Monetary Council (CMN) and which needs to be pursued by the Central Bank.

Under the system in force in the country, the Central Bank will meet this year’s inflation target if the IPCA is between 2.25% and 5.25%. The financial market projection, however, has been increasingly above the target ceiling.

The tool used by the Central Bank to pursue the target established by the CMN is the basic interest rate, the so-called Selic.

When inflation is high and threatens to meet the target, the BC usually raises the Selic rate, which makes bank loans more expensive, for example.

The goal is to reduce consumption in the country and, with that, curb the rise in product prices. This measure, however, tends to cause a slowdown in the economy and, consequently, more unemployment.

In July, inflation accumulated in 12 months reached 8.99%. In the year 2021, until July, the IPCA accumulates an increase of 4.76%.

In addition to the pandemic, which affected world production and caused a shortage of some products, the water crisis in Brazil, which has been causing a rise in the price of electricity, has contributed to pressure inflation.

In the Focus Bulletin released on Monday, financial market analysts raised, from 7.50% per year to 7.63% per year, the expectation for the Selic rate at the end of 2021.

As for the performance of the Brazilian economy this year, there was a drop in analysts’ estimates, according to the Central Bank.

In the market’s view, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) should register an increase of 5.15% in 2021. In the Focus Bulletin released last week, an increase of 5.22% was estimated.