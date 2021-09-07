Find out the two options to watch the game between Corinthians and Juventude this Tuesday

Corinthians hosts Juventude this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, at the Neo Química Arena. The teams face off for the 19th round of the Brasileirão and have two transmission options for fans, who still cannot attend the stadium due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

THE TV Globo broadcasts the confrontation in its open grid only for São Paulo. On the channel, the narration will be by Cleber Machado, while the comments are by Caio Ribeiro and Casagrande. The second option is by Premiere, which works like pay-per-view. The channel broadcasts throughout Brazil and features narration by Odinei Ribeiro and comments by Roque Júnior and Renata Mendonça.

For those who want to follow the confrontation with the team from My Timon, online and free of charge, there are three options:

the real time of Meu Timão, which starts at 8:30 pm, one hour before the ball rolls, and has the narration of all the details of the pre-game and the match;

the transmission of Youtube, which starts at 6:30 pm, and features narration as well as post-game. Before that, at 5 pm, the channel makes a tactical pre-game of the match;

the transmission of Twitch, which starts at 7:30 pm, and has comments before, during and after the game by Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli.

All of the above options provide the opportunity for interaction with other Corinthians fans and comments during the match.

Corinthians is currently sixth on the leaderboard. Timão has 27 points added so far and is five points behind Red Bull Bragantino (first team in G4). In relation to the leader Atlético-MG, there are 12 points of difference.

