Fisherman catch rare blue lobster in northeast Scotland – News

A fisherman caught the attention of netizens when he caught a rare blue lobster in Aberdeen, a port city in northeast Scotland. The different color of the crustacean is due to a genetic abnormality that makes it produce more of a certain protein than others.

According to the BBC British network, Ricky Greenhowe, 47, has been fishing in Aberdeen since his early teens, but even with so many years of experience, this was his first such discovery. The chance of achieving the feat is one in 2 million.

Greenhowe told the BBC that the marine animal, weighing around 1.5 kilograms, should be worth approximately 25 pounds, which is equivalent to approximately R$179 at the current rate of the official currency of the United Kingdom. Despite this, he says he does not intend to sell it and says it would be “a shame to put it in a pot”.

“I’ll call the Macduff Aquarium to see if they want the lobster, if not, I’ll put it back [na água]. It’s not about money — she must go on with her life,” he added.

In 2011, two fishermen from Dorset, a county in southwest England, caught a lobster known as an albino, or crystal, one of the rarest in the world. The chance of catching a lobster of this species is one in 100 million.

