Flamengo has competition from other teams in Brazil, but is favorite by David Luiz, says columnist

Even with the closing of the transfer window in Europe, the Flamengo it is still on hold and awaits the definition of scenarios in the Old Continent to advance in the search for defender David Luiz.

The club from Gávea, however, is still the favorite to hit the player.

According to information published by Paulo Vinicius Coelho, portal columnist GE, businessmen linked to the negotiation admit that there is competition from other teams in Brazil for the defender, but that Rubro-Negro is the ‘most likely destination’.

There are already talks about the salaries that David Luiz will receive if he reaches an agreement with Flamengo, and the quarterback’s salaries will not be higher than those paid to the attacking team’s names.

The trend is also that the values ​​of gloves are diluted, since the board would no longer need to pay a financial contribution to another club to hire the player.

Also according to Paulo Vinicius Coelho, there are still chances that the defender’s staff will receive a proposal from teams from Europe since David Luiz was the target of Benfica and Marseille Olympics. But according to the journalist, however, these offers ‘have less chance of being confirmed every hour’.

The Brazilian was one of Jorge Jesus’ targets at Encarnados, but the coach seems not to have been able to convince the board to invest in the arrival of the 34-year-old defender, who has been free in the market since June, when he agreed to his termination with the Arsenal.