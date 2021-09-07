For the 1st time, vaccines begin to be left over in rich countries – 07/09/2021

For the first time since the start of the covid-19 pandemic, vaccine production is showing signs of exceeding the demand for doses in rich countries. Data published by the pharmaceutical industry worldwide indicate that the year should end with 12 billion vaccines manufactured. But distribution in the poorest countries remains insufficient and “vaccination apartheid” is the new reality on the planet.

According to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Industry, around 7.5 billion doses have already been manufactured and, per month, 1.5 billion units are being produced.

For the organization, the number can be a “inflection point”, as production reaches a point at which demand in rich countries begins to be fully supplied. At least half of vaccines today are Chinese. By mid-2022, the forecast is that production will reach the mark of 24 billion doses.

According to the industry, the reality is that there would already be 1.2 billion doses above consumption in rich countries, a fact that could expand distribution in developing and poor countries.

In September, a volume of 500 million unused doses could already enter into redistribution strategies.

Today, the vaccine has reached 30% of the world population. But while rich countries have reached the 70% coverage mark, Africa continues to suffer from a shortage, with just 6% of the population protected.