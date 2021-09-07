Former PSG and French national team player Jean-Pierre Adams dies after 39 years in a vegetative state

The tragic story of former football player Jean-Pierre Adams came to an end this Monday (6). The Frenchman died after spending 39 years in a vegetative state induced by a medical error.

In 1982, the player was admitted to undergo knee surgery, aiming to recover a tendon that had been injured during training. However, a series of errors in anesthesia led to cardiac arrest and irreversible brain damage.

Since then, Adams has lived with his wife, Bernardette, in Nîmes. It took 39 years to connect to machines that kept him alive and his wife was mainly responsible for taking care of the former player, feeding him and changing his clothes, for example. She was also talking to her husband, who was unable to respond – although nurses report that the former athlete had slight mood swings when his wife was not present.

Born in Senegal, Jean-Pierre Adams grew up in France and played, among other clubs, for Nîmes, Nice and PSG. He still had 22 matches for the French national team between 1972 and 1976.

PSG and Nîmes, by the way, paid tribute to the player on their social networks.






