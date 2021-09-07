Former PSG and French national team player Jean-Pierre Adams dies after 39 years in a vegetative state

The tragic story of former football player Jean-Pierre Adams came to an end this Monday (6). The Frenchman died after spending 39 years in a vegetative state induced by a medical error.

In 1982, the player was admitted to undergo knee surgery, aiming to recover a tendon that had been injured during training. However, a series of errors in anesthesia led to cardiac arrest and irreversible brain damage.

Since then, Adams has lived with his wife, Bernardette, in Nîmes. It took 39 years to connect to machines that kept him alive and his wife was mainly responsible for taking care of the former player, feeding him and changing his clothes, for example. She was also talking to her husband, who was unable to respond – although nurses report that the former athlete had slight mood swings when his wife was not present.

Born in Senegal, Jean-Pierre Adams grew up in France and played, among other clubs, for Nîmes, Nice and PSG. He still had 22 matches for the French national team between 1972 and 1976.

PSG and Nîmes, by the way, paid tribute to the player on their social networks.

PSG and Nîmes, by the way, paid tribute to the player on their social networks.

O @PSGbrasil lost one of his glorious former players this Monday, September 6th. Defender of Rouge et Bleu and of the French National Team, Jean-Pierre Adams used Parisian colors from 1977 to 1979. The Club presents its condolences to its family and loved ones.

Nous avons appris ce matin la disparition by Jean-Pierre Adams. Enjoy the porté les couleurs du Nîmes Olympique à 84 reruns et formait avec Marius Trésor "la garde noire" in Équipe de France. Le Club presents ses plus sincères condoleances à ses proches et à sa famille.

