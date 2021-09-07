Formula 1 has only four spots left on the grid for 2022

Alexander Albon is one of the drivers quoted to be part of the F1 grid in 2022 (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

In the early hours of a busy Tuesday morning (7), Formula 1 saw the announcement of two teams and the confirmation of three drivers for the 2022 season. As expected, George Russell was made official by Mercedes to be the new teammate from next year, while AlphaTauri decided to keep the Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda duo for one more championship. Thus, there are only four vacancies to be confirmed, two of which seem to have a correct address.

Williams and Aston Martin have yet to confirm their respective duos for next season. At the Grove team, however, Nicholas Latifi has his stay under way. Prestigious within the team headed by Jost Capito and owner of good recent performances, the Canadian also has an important asset, as he brings strong sponsorship from his father’s company, Iranian Michael Latifi.

AlphaTauri kept Yuki Tsunoda alongside Pierre Gasly for 2022 (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

The big question at Williams concerns George Russell’s replacement. At the moment, behind the scenes of the Formula 1 paddock, Nyck de Vries, the new Formula E champion, is the favorite for the vacancy. The Dutchman is also linked to Mercedes, engine supplier to Williams.

In theory, De Vries competes for the vacancy with Alexander Albon, but Toto Wolff, head of Mercedes, imposed a condition for the Anglo-Thai to race in a client team of the German brand: that the driver disassociates himself from Red Bull. Therefore, Nyck emerges as the favorite to occupy the place left by Russell.

As for Aston Martin, who has a captive place is Lance Stroll, son of the team’s owner, Canadian Lawrence Stroll. Sebastian Vettel is also expected to renew his contract with the Silverstone-based team, leaving, therefore, only the official announcement of the stay of the four-time world champion.

The second vacancy at Alfa Romeo, which last Monday confirmed the hiring of Valtteri Bottas for a multi-year contract, is currently emerging as the biggest unknown. De Vries and Albon are two names to run for the Swiss team, but even the young Frenchman

Theo Pourchaire, just 18 years old, a Formula 2 revelation and a member of the Sauber Academy, is also listed in the paddock. Another name that is likely to come out strongly is Guanyu Zhou. The Chinese, runner-up in Formula 2 — behind the Australian Oscar Piastri — made it clear that his main objective is to secure a place on the F1 grid next year, despite the increasingly reduced number of options.

Vettel has not yet been officialized by Aston Martin for 2022 (Photo: Aston Martin)

Haas, with the backstage boiling over the increasingly troubled relationship between Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher, has yet to make its duo official, but tends to keep the two drivers for another season. The Russian is the driver who foots the bill, while Schumacher is a prestigious member of the Ferrari Drivers Academy, which has been Haas’ technical partner since joining the Formula 1 World Championship.

Here’s the grid so far for the 2022 Formula 1 season

