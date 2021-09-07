From fibrosis to headache: patients have been living with covid-19 sequelae for over a year – Health

More than a year after having Covid-19, Renilda Lima from Bahia still has 20% of her lungs compromised, suffers daily fatigue, lives with memory loss and has low immunity. The disease, contracted in May 2020, caused sequelae that persist to this day and that Renilda, 34, does not know if she will be able to recover. According to a survey by the Hospital das Clínicas da USP, 60% of patients who had covid-19 last year are in similar health conditions, even after one year of hospital discharge.

The USP study follows 750 patients who were hospitalized in the first half of 2020 at the institution’s Hospital das Clínicas. They will be analyzed for four years, but preliminary results indicate that 30% still have important pulmonary alterations. In addition, part also reports cardiological and emotional or cognitive symptoms such as memory loss, insomnia, impaired concentration, anxiety and depression.

According to Carlos de Carvalho, professor of pulmonology at USP and director of the pulmonology division of the Heart Institute (InCor), preliminary results show that some long-term sequelae can still be reversed. “There are cases where the lungs still have inflammation even a year after hospital discharge. We have already seen that these inflammations can turn into fibrosis (lung scars), which are permanent”, he declares.

In Renilda’s case, the physical sequels came along with the emotional ones. In addition to the tiredness she feels when exerting physical exertion – which led her to interrupt some daily activities – she also began to have difficulty sleeping and fear that she would be seriously ill again if she contracted respiratory diseases. “To this day, my sleep is not regulated. I exchange day for night. I turned down three job offers out of fear of getting sick,” he said.

Natural from Feira de Santana, a municipality 116 kilometers from savior, the woman from Bahia had covid-19 at the first peak of the pandemic in Brazil, a time when state public hospitals in Bahia did not have vacant beds. She treated the disease at home until she got a stabilization bed in Salvador, where she stayed for three days. On his return home, he was bedridden for two months and was unable to fully recover.

Carvalho explains that the sequelae are worse and longer in cases where the treatment of complications caused by covid-19 is done late or inappropriately. “We realized that the patients who took longer to be referred to the Hospital das Clínicas arrived in a more serious state, and this also aggravates the sequelae. The longer the hospital stay and the severity of the infections, the greater the tendency to have more long-term sequelae”, he says.

Loss of taste and smell, common symptoms of covid-19 during the period of infection, are also among the long-lasting sequelae. 20-year-old environmental engineering student and cook Emmanuel Ramos claims that both senses are “distorted” and that the smells of some spices have been lost. “I also get nausea when I smell cleaning products and even the fires that affect my region,” said Ramos, from palms (TO).

In both cases, the sequelae altered the routine prior to covid. In relation to Emmanuel Ramos, he gets in the way in the kitchen. Renilda, on the other hand, stopped cleaning her house, going to the gym and feels that she cannot perform the same role as before at work, in which she was a parking lot manager, because she also suffers memory loss.

This last sequel is reported by 42% of patients during the USP survey. According to the reports heard by the state, the loss of memory lapses is frequent in routine and happens at any time. “Sometimes I leave my work room to drink water in the corridor and on the way I forget what I went to do”, explains Sheyenne Queiroz, 45, from Acre.

She contracted covid-19 in November of last year and was not in the serious state of the disease, but began to suffer from severe headaches and forgetfulness a month after being infected. “I thought I might have an aneurysm because of the intensity of the headaches, but when I went to a neurologist and did tests, he told me that it was a sequel to covid-19. Even today I suffer from headaches, now less severe, and from forgetfulness. And I don’t know if I’ll fully recover”, he worries.

The neuropsychologist at the Alberto Santos Dumont Institute (ISD/RN) Joísa de Araújo explains that the most recurrent complaints reported by patients are concentrated in forgetfulness, headaches, anxiety, depressive symptoms and fatigue, even in people called “asymptomatic” during the period of infection. “Many young people, who had no previous complaints, started to have difficulties in remembering everyday issues.”

She warns that research regarding the consequences of the new coronavirus on health is still ongoing, but larger studies indicate psychological and neurological incidences in one in three patients. “The multidisciplinary follow-up of these people is important after detecting the most classic symptoms. An early diagnosis in the post-covid period is essential to enable the rehabilitation process. This is essential for drawing up a plan on how to deal with these limitations”, he reinforces.

Recurring admissions

Born in Esplanada, Bahia, 32-year-old Eliane Silva contracted covid-19 at the end of June 2020 and had to be hospitalized four times in the last 13 months, three times due to the sequelae of the disease and once during the period she was infected . The staff assistant, who began to suffer from shortness of breath, fatigue and circulation problems, was diagnosed with pulmonary vasculitis (an autoimmune disease characterized by inflammation of the pulmonary vessels) and Takayasu’s arteritis.

In July, the woman from Bahia was admitted to a health unit in Salvador to treat a new crisis. “I had no respiratory problem and it all started after the covid. Today I feel very shaken. Sometimes I tell the doctor that I prefer not to think about it at all, as it makes me want to cry,” she confesses.

According to Professor Carlos de Carvalho, cases of autoimmune diseases are possible in any infection or virus – including the coronavirus. However, he says that the results obtained in the research at the Hospital das Clínicas do not indicate that this is a recurrent characteristic in patients, although it is possible. “It’s something we’ve been watching to see if autoimmune diseases will manifest over the years, but at a year, we didn’t see it,” he said.

In July last year, Eliane was hospitalized due to covid-19, but was discharged in the same month. However, he began to experience severe pain under his left chest and between his ribs in November and had to return to the hospital more than once. Most of the time, doctors stated that the pains were gas and they used palliative medication. Only in January, five months after the first pains, did he discover what he was suffering from.

The initial treatment lasted from four to six months, with coagulants and the use of corticoids, a drug with anti-inflammatory potency. However, she started to feel new pains when she started weaning from the drugs and was hospitalized on 28 July. “It’s very complicated to have a hospitalization every six months. The psychological one is a thousand for hours, without knowing the reason for all this. It combines illness, loneliness and lack. Is very difficult.”

open questions

The survey at USP’s Hospital das Clínicas is conducted with 750 patients who were admitted to the unit between March 30, 2020 and August 30 of the same year. These are people who became infected in the so-called first wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil. According to Professor Carlos de Carvalho, this means that it is not known what sequelae the variants of the coronavirus that emerged from this year onwards – how Delta, in circulation in Brazil – they can leave in the long term, neither if they are less or more intense.

According to the researcher, new studies have already started around the world to observe differences between variants. In addition, another observation to be studied is the sequelae in people who were vaccinated but who became infected. “There are still questions to which we don’t know the answers because new studies are needed to observe these patients”, said the professor.