game is canceled after attempted coup

After the attempted coup d’état against Guinea’s president Alpha Condé, last Sunday, FIFA and the African Football Confederation (CAF) decided to cancel the match between the host country and Morocco, for the African qualifiers. The duel would take place this Monday, at the General Lansana Conté Stadium, in the capital Conakry.







Military try to seize power in Guinea, a country in northwest Africa (Photo: CELLOU BINANI / AFP) Photo: Throw!

“The current political and security situation in Guinea is quite volatile and is being closely monitored by FIFA and CAF. To ensure the safety of all players and all referees, FIFA and CAF have decided to postpone the qualifying game to the FIFA World Cup 2022, Guinea-Morocco, which was scheduled to be held in Conakry, Guinea, on Monday, September 6. Rescheduling information will be made available at a later date,” the entities said in a statement.

An armed group tried to invade the presidential palace last Sunday in an attempt to target the president, who managed to escape, according to the Defense Ministry. There was an exchange of fire, and the coupists even said they would close the country’s air and land borders.

Two players from major European clubs would be involved in the match. On the Guinean side, Liverpool midfielder Naby Keïta remains in the country. The English club is trying to release the athlete to take him back to the UK. On the Moroccan side, PSG forward Achraf Hakimi has already left the place.