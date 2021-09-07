Gang invades air club and steals three planes

Photo of the air club before the robbery (Photo: Publicity/Facebook of Aquidauana Air Club)

A group of about ten armed men invaded the air club in the city of Aquidauana (140 km from Campo Grande), in Mato Grosso do Sul, in the early hours of Monday (6) and stole three planes. According to the Civil Police, the air club was invaded by hooded and heavily armed men.

They surrendered the two security guards at the site and housed them to fuel three small planes. As a result, the guards were tied with ropes. The criminals took control of the planes and took off to an unknown destination.

One of the stolen planes, model Cessna 182, belongs to singer and composer Almir Sater, who owns a farm in Aquidauana.

Another stolen aircraft was of the same model and is in the name of businesswoman Liliane Trindade. A Bonanza V35B aircraft belonging to the cattleman Zelito Alves Ribeiro, brother of the mayor of Aquidauana, Odilon Ferraz Alves Ribeiro (PSDB), was also stolen.

The case is being investigated by the Department of Repression of Corruption and Organized Crime of the Civil Police of Mato Grosso do Sul, which is looking for the suspects and the fate of the planes. The report was unable to enter and contact the three owners of the aircraft taken by the criminals.