Geisy Arruda reveals Uber sex in new erotic book

Geisy Arruda is launching this Tuesday (7), its third book of erotic stories: “Don’t Extinguish My Fire: Burn With Me”. The work features numerous spicy stories, some experienced by the author herself and others created by her, even inspired by the pandemic. Among these tales, the famous one described, for example, a sexual relationship on Uber.

“I rescued some old fucks. One from Uber I had to put. The Red Lipstick one too. She does oral sex while the guy drives. There’s the tale of the Hanging. During a sex the boy wanted to hang me. It’s also true. The cool thing about my books is not knowing exactly what is true. I don’t like to make anything obvious. I want people to think, where was this madwoman hanged?”, she said in an interview with journalist Felipe Pinheiro, from UOL.

However, despite making the tales inspired by real life, Geisy Arruda likes to spark the reader’s imagination, leaving in the air, the doubt if who is behind the story is the author or the character.

“A normal Geisy is more demanding. Much more demanding! If a man smells good, if he is well dressed, his hair is done, he kisses well. It all counts. My characters are there for crime”, compared.

“In the story of Uber, the character is coming back from the club with her boyfriend and starts having sex in the car. He sees it in the rearview mirror and she starts to rear up for the Uber to run his hand over her. Suddenly, Uber stops on the asphalt and comes to participate. She wants the pleasure in you. She’s more liberal, doesn’t think too much. I’m already, but is this Uber cute? (…) every Uber tale is wonderful.”, she said.

Stories inspired by the pandemic

As his third book was written during the pandemic, Geisy Arruda used the theme as the background for his stories. “Unfortunately, we live in this pandemic and there is no way around it. Nothing more tawdry in the world than covid. I started thinking, I can’t write tales of things people aren’t living. The tales were made as if people were at home.”, she stated.

