Germany wants to negotiate with Taliban on further withdrawals from Afghanistan, says Merkel | World

Germany wants to talk with the Taliban about how to withdraw its contract workers who remained in Afghanistan, said Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday (5), adding that it is a good sign that the airport in Kabul could be used for flights again.

1 of 1 Chancellor Angela Merkel attends German Parliament session in Berlin — Photo: imago images/Future Image via Reuters Connect Chancellor Angela Merkel attends German Parliament session in Berlin — Photo: imago images/Future Image via Reuters Connect

The European Union’s foreign policy chief has already said the bloc is ready to negotiate with the new Taliban government in Kabul, but the Islamist group needs to respect human rights, particularly those of women, and not allow Afghanistan to become a basis for terrorism.

“We need to talk with the Taliban about how we can continue to get people who worked for Germany out of the country and safely,” Merkel said.

Know the difference between the Islamic State and the Taliban

International humanitarian aid organizations should also be allowed to work to improve the situation in the country, added the German chancellor.