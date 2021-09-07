Giulia Be and Romulo Arantes Neto are caught kissing at SP airport

Big couple alert! Everything indicates that Giulia Be and Romulo Arantes Neto are living a romance. The two made no attempt to hide that they are together when they exchanged kisses and hugs this Monday (09/06), in the corridors of Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo.

The two had been clicked by paparazzi and in the photos they appear smiling, with that climinha of someone who is getting to know each other better, you know? And they didn’t travel together, the 34-year-old actor is the one on board. The loose girl was just accompanying the heartthrob in the brief farewell.

It is worth remembering that Romulo Arantes Neto was once the boyfriend of Cleo and recently ended a two-year relationship with the Argentine model, Sonia Vasena, in mid-April.

Giulia Be have new music to release. Exclusively for the POPline, the singer announced the release of a single called “right person at wrong time” (written like this in lowercase) for September 9th at 9 pm (Brasilia time).

According to the singer’s press office, the release will be on September 9th (month 9) at 9 pm (9 pm) it has to do with numerology.

Can we expect inspiration from “Alice in Wonderland”? In surrealism? in addition to the Bunny accompanying Giulia Be on the cover, you might notice a tattoo of a melted clock on her back – a reference to the work of Salvador Dalí, icon of surrealism.