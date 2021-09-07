Glaidson spread values ​​in cryptocurrencies across 182 accounts; report indicates transfer of R$ 1.2 billion to six of these accounts | Rio de Janeiro

Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, arrested by the Federal Police last month on suspicion of a crime against the financial system, transferred to 182 addresses the investment made in cryptocurrencies made to his company, GAS Consultoria e Tecnologia.

According to a report by the Ministry of Justice, which works in the investigation with the Civil Police, Glaidson invested R$1.2 billion in cryptocurrencies that went to your own account and also to the accounts of:

Mirelis Zerpa, Glaidson’s wife and partner;

Glaidson’s wife and partner; Tunay Pereira Lima, one of the ringleaders;

one of the ringleaders; Vicente Gadelha Rocha Neto , who is at large;

, who is at large; it’s from two other people.

According to researchers, the fractioning into small amounts it was an attempt by the former waiter to conceal the origin of the money.

The PF’s investigations point to the suspicion of the practice of crimes against the financial system, criminal organization and money laundering.

In another investigation carried out by the Civil Police of RJ, Glaidson is suspected of committing crimes against the popular economy, which is to explore the pyramid scheme and money laundry.

The action was carried out in conjunction with the Special Action Group in Combating Organized Crime (Gaeco) and was processed at the 1st Specialized Criminal Court.

According to police chief Gabriel Poiava, from the Organized Crime and Laundering Police, some exchange companies where Glaidson transferred part of the money are headquartered in tax heavens, which makes it even more difficult to track and recover these assets.

“Glaidson had the practice of pulverizing the money obtained from the pyramid in 182 destinations. This is a common practice in almost all criminal organizations dedicated to money laundering”, explains Poiava.

An exchange is a crypto-asset broker that functions as an electronic platform that facilitates the purchase, sale and exchange of digital currencies and tokens. These companies work by connecting buyers and sellers, ensuring a convenient and secure transaction.

The information is contained in a document from the NOC – Nucleus for Operations with Cryptoactives, of the Ministry of Justice.

1 of 2 Glaidson Santos and Mirelis Zerpa investigated by the Federal Police for tax evasion and fraud to the financial system — Photo: Reproduction Glaidson Santos and Mirelis Zerpa investigated by the Federal Police for tax evasion and fraud to the financial system — Photo: Reproduction

Glaidson is imprisoned in the Gericinó penitentiary system, in the West Zone of Rio. His wife, Mirelis Zerpa, is at large.

In a statement, the GAS advisor informed that “the deposits of third-party values, eventually made to Glaidson’s personal account, refer to the beginning of the journey, when he was still an independent agent. From the moment it was structured and opened GAS Consultoria, individual accounts were no longer used”.

2 of 2 Money seized at Glaidson’s house being counted — Photo: Reproduction Money seized at Glaidson’s house being counted — Photo: Reproduction

The scheme led by Glaidson Acácio dos Santos at the company GAS Consultoria, which moved R$ 38 billion, will generate a “flood of embezzlement records throughout Brazil”.

That’s what the final investigation report the Civil Police’s Office of Combating Criminal Organizations and Money Laundering.

The investigators concluded that, in fact, it is a scheme of financial pyramid.

“(The company) recruits massive amounts of money from customers who are misled, because they believe they are correcting bitcoin, but which are actually remunerated with cash payments from new contracts, creating a unsustainable pyramid“, says the text obtained by Fantastic.

Delegate Leonardo Borges affirms that the profitability of the scheme is due to new contributions from customers — and not due to investment in cryptoactive.

“As the remuneration is very high, people are encouraged to reinvest the money they earn,” he explains.

According to the investigation, the money goes straight to the gang members’ account.