Globo calls Ivete Sangalo to curb the success of A Fazenda 13 with Adriane Galisteu

On September 14, Record TV will release its most successful reality show: A Fazenda. And to curb the growth of the project presented by Adriane Galisteu, the plim plim network will display a special edition of The Masked Singer Brazil commanded by none other than Ivete Sangalo.

The masked people’s program, which will be shown next week, will feature a compact from previous editions and an unprecedented clash between the characters: Macaw, Sunflower, Astronaut and Unicorn. It looks like the fight for leadership will be fierce.

The advertising market was informed that the Marinho network will produce the second season of The Masked Singer Brasil, which is scheduled to premiere in the second half of 2022. Ivete Sangalo will be maintained in the attraction that has been very successful on social networks and in the sales market.

Identity of the Masquerades

Ivete Sangalo and Sidney Magal at The Masked Singer Brasil (Courtesy/TV Globo)