Godin ‘tieta’ Arrascaeta and receives an invitation from rubro-negros: “Vem pro Flamengo” – Flamengo

Even with one of the most valued squads on the continent, the Flamengo fan is still waiting for new reinforcements. Having David Luiz as the main dream for the defense, rubro-negros do not fail to ‘open the doors’ to other athletes in the position. In this scenario, another person who received messages from the Nation was the Uruguayan Diego Godín, 35, after playing with Arrascaeta on a social network.

Flamengo’s ace was the name of Uruguay in the last match of the World Cup qualifiers and received the affection of Godín. In response to the joke, fans of Fla did not miss the opportunity to make the request: “Come to Mengão”.

Who will be the next to lose to Mengão? Learn how to profit from sports predictions!

SEE PUBLICATIONS

What year!! — Diego Godín (@diegogodin) September 6, 2021

Come to MENGÃO, my beautiful — Luan H. Sobral (@LuanHen99) September 6, 2021

COME TO MENGAO — Kauan Henrique (@KauanHe13420612) September 6, 2021

Come to the mengão — 🇺🇾🇧🇪 (@meloxss) September 6, 2021

Come to Flemish — LUCAS (@LCS_FLA_) September 6, 2021

Uruguay is in fourth place in the World Cup qualifiers, with 12 points, nine less than leaders Brazil, and counts on the good form of Arrascaeta, who scored three times in the last two games, to go looking for more. Celeste’s next appointment is scheduled for this Thursday (9th), against Ecuador, from 7:30 pm (GMT), at the Campeón del Siglo Stadium.

It is worth noting that the match is the last of the FIFA Data in September. Thus, after the confrontation, Arrascaeta will re-present himself to Flamengo, who are still preparing to face Palmeiras, on Sunday (12), in São Paulo. The duel is valid for the 20th round of the Brasileirão.