Goiás x Cruzeiro: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and match refereeing | brazilian series b

Goiás and Cruzeiro close on Tuesday night the 22nd round of Serie B. On opposite sides of the table, the clubs face off at Serrinha Stadium, in Goiânia, at 9:30 pm. Verdão tries to retake the vice-leadership, while Fox hopes to move away from the relegation zone.

Goiás is coming off a 2-1 victory over Confiança and started the round in second place. With the results, however, he dropped to fourth, with 38 points, and needs to win to return to the position of vice-leader. The club spent nearly two weeks training and betting on the rested squad to defend an unbeaten run that has lasted seven games in Serie B.

Cruzeiro tries to confirm the good start with Vanderlei Luxemburgo against a competitor to access. With six matches with the “teacher”, the team has three wins and three draws, even better than the leader Coritiba. But it needs to pack. For that, try to reach the fifth straight game without defeat as a visitor in Serie B – the best streak away of the season. The team is in 15th place with 25 points.

Serrinha will receive Goiás x Cruzeiro

Streaming: Globo (GO and MG), SportTV and Premiere (with narration by Júlio Oliveira and comments by Ricardinho and Carlos Eduardo Lino);

Goiás – technician: Marcelo Cabo

Midfielder Élvis returns from suspension in place of Albano and should be the only change in relation to the team that beat Confiança.

Probable lineup: Thaddeus; Apodi, David Duarte, Reynaldo and Hugo; Rezende, Caio Vinícius and Élvis; Diego, Nicolas and Alef Manga

who is out: nobody

hanging: Hugo, Reynaldo, Iago Mendonça, Caio Vinícius, Nicolas, David Duarte and Apodi

Cruise – technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg

Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo has the return of right-back Raúl Cáceres and defensive midfielder Lucas Ventura. The first is who should start as a starter. Thus, Rômulo would be moved to the middle to act alongside Adriano. In attack, there is still a fight for position between Thiago and Rafael Sobis.

Probable lineup: Fábio; Raúl Cáceres, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira; Adriano, Romulo, Giovanni; Wellington Nem, Bruno José and Thiago (Rafael Sobis)

who is out: Flávio (suspended); Norberto, Henrique and Keke (medical department); Rhodolfo and Ariel Cabral (physical preparation); Joseph (unwell); Marcelo Moreno (summoned for the Bolivian national team)

hanging: Giovanni, Léo Santos, Marcinho, Matheus Pereira and Rafael Sobis

