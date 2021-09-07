Gol is ordered to pay makeup and hair removal for female employees – 06/06/2021 – Market

The Labor Court sentenced Gol Linhas Aéreas in a class action filed by the MPT (Public Ministry of Labor) regarding the demand for its female employees to be presented with makeup, without providing any assistance or indemnity for this.

The sentence is still at first instance, according to the SNA (National Union of Aeronauts), which participated in the case as an assistant. Motions for clarification filed by Gol were judged and considered groundless.

The union did not say in which court the case was judged.

In addition to makeup, the action also includes the adoption of aesthetic procedures, such as manicures and depilation, and the use of accessories.

When contacted, the company said it will not comment on the decision.

According to the lower court decision, Gol will have to pay compensation with expenses for personal appearance, as well as provide means to comply with its dress code and presentation, including with regard to aesthetic procedures.

The decision establishes the payment of indemnity in the amount of BRL 220 per month to each aeronaut employee (excluding installments prior to September 21, 2015 and employment contracts terminated until September 21, 2018).

The company was also ordered to pay an indemnity of at least R$ 500 thousand for collective moral damages, “in view of the conduct that gave rise to gender discrimination and women’s salary reduction”.

If there is no corresponding provision for indemnity or supply, the Court determined that Gol refrain from requiring its employees in its manuals to adopt aesthetic procedures and purchase makeup, so as not to incur expenses for the workers.