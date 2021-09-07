Government again reduces blend of biodiesel in diesel to contain fuel price | Economy

The federal government announced on Monday (6) a further reduction from 13% to 10% of the mandatory blending percentage of biodiesel in diesel. The decrease will apply to the months of November and December this year. Currently, the percentage exercised is 12%.

The objective is to keep the price of fuel, a demand from truck drivers. The average value of a liter of diesel is R$ 4,627, according to a survey carried out by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). Since May, the government has been announcing successive reductions to contain the price of diesel (see below).

The decision was taken during a meeting, this Monday, of the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE), chaired by the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque. The council is made up of several ministers and the Energy Research Company (EPE), the state-owned company responsible for energy planning.

According to the government, around 71% of biodiesel is made up of soy oil, a raw material that is highly priced internationally, due to increased demand and the devaluation of the real against the dollar. Therefore, it was necessary to “adopt a temporary measure to reduce the biodiesel content”.

“[…] During 2021, the global market continues to have a strong demand for soybeans, increasing the price of the commodity on the international scene. In the domestic market, the price of soybeans is also driven by the devaluation of the Brazilian currency against the dollar,” says the government in a note.

“Thus, considering that Brazilian biodiesel has its largest share of raw material in soybean oil, with about 71%, with the remainder coming from beef tallow and other oils, there is a need to adopt a temporary measure reduction of the biodiesel content due to potential impacts for the Brazilian consumer and reflexes in numerous sectors (public transport and goods) and activities (agricultural and energy generation, for example)”, says the government.

Despite saying that it is a temporary measure, the government has been announcing since April reductions in the mixture of biodiesel in diesel.

The decision coincided with the end of validity of the provisional measure that zeroed the rates of federal taxes PIS and Cofins that levied on diesel. The provisional measure was no longer effective as of May 1st:

April 13th: government makes official for the first time the reduction from 13% to 10% of the mixture of biodiesel in diesel. Valid for the 79th Biodiesel Auction ( may to june );

government makes official for the first time the reduction from 13% to 10% of the mixture of biodiesel in diesel. Valid for the 79th Biodiesel Auction ); May 14: government maintains a reduction in the biodiesel content in diesel from 13% to 10%. Valid for the 80th Biodiesel Auction ( july to august ); and

government maintains a reduction in the biodiesel content in diesel from 13% to 10%. Valid for the 80th Biodiesel Auction ( July 12th: government reduced biodiesel in diesel from 13% to 12%. Valid for the 81st Biodiesel Auction ( september to october ).

In a statement, the government says that “it will continue to defend the role of bioenergy in the energy transition, having submitted a voluntary commitment based on RenovaBio’s goals to reduce the average carbon intensity of the fuel matrix”.