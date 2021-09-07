Grêmio training threatens Vanderson’s title and Guilherme Guedes may return to the team

With plenty of time to train with a view to the game against Ceará, on the 12th, Sunday, at home at 11 am, Grêmio can promote changes in the usual starting lineup. According to Globoesporte.com, the main change could happen on the sides. Rafinha was tested again on the right with Guilherme Guedes entering on the left, leaving Vanderson as an option.

The defense should have again the reissue of the old and victorious partnership between Geromel and Kannemann, but the Argentinian defender still depends on the judgment in STJD on Wednesday about his expulsion against Fortaleza, in Arena. He has already picked up one game, but is in danger of getting two more from suspension and so would not be available for Sunday.

In the trainings commanded this Monday, Felipão’s technical committee focused on marking the opponent’s pressure and regaining possession of the ball, taking place in a reduced field and with two teams in dispute.

The trend at the moment is that Grêmio, for the Sunday game, has: Gabriel Chapecó; Rafinha, Geromel, Kannemann and Guilherme Guedes; Thiago Santos, Villasanti, Ferreira, Campaz and Alisson; Borja.

Taking Sunday’s game very seriously, Grêmio will start its concentration for the match on Thursday morning. In the Brasileirão leaderboard, the team from Rio Grande do Sul is the 19th place with 16 points, while Ceará is the 9th with 24.