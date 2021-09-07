Gretchen launches her daughter as a model and impresses with her resemblance to Dua Lipa

posted on 09/06/2021 5:29 pm



(credit: photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The singer Gretchen is launching another daughter in her artistic career, this time the famous one encourages Giullia, 18, to enter the media as a model and digital influencer. The young woman finished her studies in France and will come to spend a period in Brazil to work on some advertising campaigns.

The family matriarch spoke with the Quem, revealing that she is proud of her daughter. “She lives in France and in September comes to spend the end of the year with us in Brazil, because many advertising jobs appeared for her. She is practically Dua Lipa’s lookalike. They are very similar. Now, she graduated and will start college next year,” he said.

“In January, he goes to the United States to study English, and in June he takes the entrance exam for Foreign Trade, in France

”



The famous celebrated and commented having done a good job as a mother.

“I am very proud of my children, because they are all building very solid careers. My son, who was living in Coimbra, finished his college there and continues to live in Portugal. Thammy, you are following his work as councilor. Décio living in New York. Gabriel has already built his family in France. It’s a lot of pride for one mother,” she celebrated.

Gretchen also revealed that she is excited about the possible return to shows after the pandemic period. During this time, she developed her income by posting on social media.

“I managed to adapt because it’s already a job I did before the pandemic. There’s also the coaching work we did. But we’re artists and we miss the public, the fans’ affection, seeing and talking to people. we suffer a lot with this absence. Unfortunately, we will have to live with this disease. With a mask, with detachment, but little by little, we have to come back with great care,” he says.

It is worth remembering that the singer commented on the memes that internet users create from her images and videos, revealing that she had fun.

“There are a lot of memes that I love. They are all very fun and funny. I wear all my stickers. By the way, when a person talks to me for the first time on WhatsApp, they laugh because I keep using my memes to interact. that I really like is the one that says: ‘What?’ and the ‘Atenta-me’. Me sharpening the knife is also sensational,” joked the artist.