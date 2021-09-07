Guerrero leaves Peru’s concentration and must anticipate return

Paolo Guerrero left, this afternoon (6), the concentration of the Peruvian team in the Training Center of La Videna. No longer wearing the national team uniform, he gathered his work materials, said goodbye to his colleagues and fans who were there and went to spend the rest of the day with his family. The expectation is that it will present itself to Inter tomorrow (7), answering the request for early return.

The club from Rio Grande do Sul asked for the return of the player, who is suspended from the match against Brazil, on Thursday, in Recife. The plan is for the athlete to participate in the training that prepares the team for the game against Sport, on the 13th.

Guerrero asked the coach Ricardo Gareca not to play the 90 minutes against Venezuela, for the last round of the qualifiers for the next World Cup. He ended up entering the second half and received a yellow card which meant his suspension from the next duel. As explained by the coach, the Inter player said that he did not feel well after playing in every previous match, against Uruguay.

At 37, Paolo Guerrero has been getting more and more chances from coach Diego Aguirre. Colorado’s plan, inclusive, is to intensify the talks with an eye on a contract renewal. The current bond in the South expires at the end of 2021.

In the current season, the attacking commander has 12 games and scored two goals.