‘Gugu would never go up to fix air conditioning’, reveals Thiago Salvatico | Fabia Oliveira

Rafael Ilha’s controversial interview questioning reports about the fall that led to Gugu Liberato’s death, made Thiago Salvatico appear out of nowhere and add more fuel to the figure. This Monday (6), the chef de cuisine opined on the controversy in the comment of the publication by Hugo Gloss on the subject: “Gugu would never go up to fix air conditioning”. Thiago claims to have been the boyfriend of the former Record presenter for eight years.

In an interview with Rogério Vilela’s ‘Inteligência Ltda.’ podcast, Rafael Ilha spoke about the life, career and death of Gugu Liberato, his former boss at the time of the Polegar group, in November 2019. For the champion of ‘A Fazenda 10’, the explanation that it would have entered the ceiling of the house to make some repairs to the air conditioning is not true.

“I was recording ‘Troca de Família’ for Record and I didn’t believe it, in fact, I still don’t believe it until today. I was washing the dishes at the time and I heard William Bonner talking,” the artist began, reaffirming in the sequence: “I know what really happened, and that wasn’t it. Hopefully one day people might have the opportunity to know. When was Gugu going to come in and say, ‘Am I going to change this lamp?’ He never did that. Gugu doesn’t know how to change a lamp. .That didn’t happen. I know what happened.”