Heavily armed group ‘trawls’ at airport and steals Almir Sater’s plane

A heavily armed group stole three aircraft from the Aquidauana air club, in Mato Grosso do Sul, in the early hours of this Monday (6). One of them belongs to the singer Admiral Sater, according to the police.

According to police chief Jackson Frederico Vale, from the First Civil Police Precinct of Aquidauana, about 100 km from Campo Grande, he said that the group was made up of about 15 men, who took three employees hostage, around 2:00 am.

One of the victims was forced by criminals to fuel the aircraft for the escape.

According to the victims’ report, part of the suspects spoke Spanish. According to the delegate, it is believed that they are Bolivians or Paraguayans, but there were also Brazilians in the group.

The case is being investigated as a robbery compounded by the restriction of the victims’ freedom, the high number of participants and the possession of firearms, says Police Chief Jackson Vale.

In a note, the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) informs that the Aerospace Operations Command (COMAE) located in Brasília (DF) was notified to monitor the traffic of suspicious aircraft, in addition to intensive surveillance of air traffic control at the Air Force’s Military Operations Centers (COpM).

Almir Sater’s aircraft is of the Sky Lane type, registered PTDST. The others, bonanza v35b, registration PTING, and Sky Lane, registration PTKDI.

(*Published by Ligia Tuon)