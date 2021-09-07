Helô Pinheiro vents about his fight against cancer

Helô Pinheiro, the eternal ‘Girl from Ipanema’, participated in a report of the ‘Spectacular Sunday‘ last Sunday (5), where talked about your fight against cancer. In July of this year, the 76-year-old muse underwent surgery to remove the thyroid and now, he is getting ready to start post-surgical treatment.

“I won’t be able to use nail polishes, dye my hair, don’t even think about it, I can’t eat egg yolks, only the whites, I can’t eat anything that has iodine or sodium, like coconut water, which I love”, explained the famous.

Due to the procedure that will be performed this month, Helô Pinheiro will need to stay isolated in her residence for five days. “It’s a blessing because that way, at least, I can know what’s going on at home. But I’m going to be isolated in my room, I’m going to read a book, watch TV, but it’s five days that will seem like a year”, he said.

Effects of Thyroid Withdrawal

After having the thyroid removed in July, Ticiane Pinheiro’s mother explains that she was emotionally shaken. “I get like this, one time nervous, another time I get anxious, another time I get irritated.”. said.

“I think it really messed with my emotional stability, not only knowing, but also because of the thyroid withdrawal itself, that the hormones are there to balance. I’m practically unbalanced emotionally.”, stated.

Helo Pinheiro’s cancer diagnosis

The first symptoms that Helo Pinheiro began to feel it, it was more intense heat. On that occasion, she quickly sought out her doctor. “I thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m past menopause it’s been time, why am I feeling this hot?’ I spoke with my gynecologist and he recommended a check-up.” she told me.

When performing a thyroid ultrasound, the famous one discovered that she had five nodules and was diagnosed with cancer. “I already knew I had five nodules, but from the biopsy I still didn’t know the result. When she said it was a carcinoma, it scared me…”, she recalled.

“Always that name, cancer, carcinoma, it comes like a stab at us, because as much as you try to calm down, it’s something that worries you, that gives you a certain amount of anxiety”, explained Helo. “But as she reassured me by saying, ‘No, you can rest assured that you’ll heal,’ it gave me a little more relief.” vented the muse.

Famous people who have had thyroid cancer

As well as Helo Pinheiro, other famous people have had thyroid cancer. The actress and ex-BBB carla diaz, for example, commented on the subject on the reality show and is always remembering his fight against the disease on social networks. Regiane Tapias, TV Gazeta presenter also had the disease and underwent surgery in March of this year.

