Hernanes revolts with CBF after being expelled by Sport: ‘Amadorismo’

Midfielder Hernanes vented, this Monday (06), after being sent off in the 0-0 tie between Sport and Athletico Paranaense, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, last Sunday (05), for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship .

In a long post on his personal Instagram, the ‘Profeta’ harshly criticized the CBF for the red card he received after complaints to the referee in the Brasileirão match. Hernanes asked for respect and stated that the entity’s “amateurism” harms Brazilian football.

See Hernanes’ outburst below:

Dear @cbf_futebol with all the respect and common sense that a good person can have! I want to ask a question: “until when will we PROFESSIONAL players be disrespected by AMATEURISM in football?

It can only be because despite being the ultimate institution in football; you have no idea of ​​the huge sacrifices that we players have to make to become a PROFESSIONAL player and represent, in the first place, our Honor, our family, the institution, thousands of fans and lovers of this magical sport that is football;

These are sacrifices that most people will never have the courage or willingness to make;

When young, we have to leave home and our parents, family and friends, our city; when we are adults we have to leave our children on the other side of the world to dedicate ourselves every day to training, going beyond the limits of body and soul;

We are often physically and morally attacked by opportunists and people of bad character and we cannot fight back, we do not eat everything we like, because we need to be in shape, because of course, we are PROFESSIONALS and we want to do our job with excellence!

Give what we get in return for all our sacrifices? We are prevented from doing our work because of the AMATEURISM that you treat football…. More respect in this piiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii…